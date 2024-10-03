Vawda calls out Imran over ‘violent politics’

Senator Faisal Vawda has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of seeking to promote violence and “politics of corpses.”

Vawda, during a press conference in Islamabad, launched a direct attack on the party’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, alleging that he is pushing a dangerous political agenda aimed at inciting violence in the country.

Vawda stated that PTI now thrives on chaos, stating, “The party needs corpses for its political game.”

He further accused Imran Khan of abandoning Pakistan in favour of foreign interests and called on him to bring his children to the country.

“Imran Khan is trapped in this game and serving foreign powers,” Vawda added.

The senator, a former PTI member, also criticised the leadership in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, including Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that corruption is rampant in the province.

“Gandapur is misleading the nation and playing as a pawn,” Vawda remarked.

He went on to criticise the PTI’s close ties with former intelligence chief Faiz Hameed, stating, “PTI has made Faiz Hameed its father.”

Vawda also stressed the need for the judiciary to play its role, while pointing out the deteriorating governance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, accusing Chief Minister Gandapur of corruption. He concluded his remarks by stating that electricity and petrol prices in Pakistan would soon decrease, but continued to focus on the broader criticism of PTI’s leadership, highlighting the violence associated with its politics. Previously, in a speech during a Senate session, Vawda criticised Ali Amin Gandapur, stating, “Come to Punjab, Sindh, or Balochistan, and you will be sent back as Miss Gandapur. You will be laid down if you dare to come.”

Vawda further accused the PTI leadership of pleading with the establishment to engage with them. He also linked PTI figures Murad Saeed, General Faiz, and the party’s founder to journalist Arshad Sharif’s death, claiming they knew in advance of the incident. “You killed an innocent man, Arshad Sharif, for your dirty politics,” he said. Vawda concluded, “Be patient. This is just the beginning. These people are abusing institutions, and the government is weak to stop them.”