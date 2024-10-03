Usman Qadir announces retirement from cricket

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who recently represented Dolphins in the Champions One-Day Cup, has announced his retirement from “Pakistan cricket”. The leg-spinner made the announcement in a post shared on X, previously known as Twitter. Usman Qadir last played for Pakistan in 2022. He stated: “Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket, and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude.” “It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I’m thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way.” “From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life. I’m deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world,” the cricketer further wrote. He continued: “As I step into this new chapter, I will be continuing my dad’s legacy, embracing both my love for cricket and the lessons he instilled in me. I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together. Thank you for everything.” It should be that Usman Qadir, who is the son of Pakistan’s legendary leg-spinner, (late) Abdul Qadir, has played 25 T20Is and also has a single ODI cap to his name while picking up 29 wickets with an economy rate of 7.95 as a leg-spinner. Recently in May 2024, the 31-year-old cricketer blamed former PCB technical director Mohammad Hafeez for his exclusion from the national team.