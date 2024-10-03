First Punjab Premier League kicks off tomorrow at Jinnah Stadium

The inaugural First Punjab Premier League (PPL) is set to commence tomorrow Friday at Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala, featuring eight teams, including the Rawalpindi Markhor, led by seasoned cricketer Kamran Akmal.

This landmark event marks the first of its kind in Punjab, the largest province of Pakistan, and aims to showcase local talent.

The league will operate with a commitment to meritocracy; after trials involving 900 players, each team will select 20 players based solely on their performance, with no recommendations allowed. Hasan Raza, a respected figure in cricket, will serve as the mentor and coach for the Rawalpindi Markhor.

Public entry for all night matches will be free, allowing fans to enjoy what is anticipated to be a thrilling series of games. The matches will be played under floodlights, taking advantage of Gujranwala’s favorable pitch conditions.

The Punjab Premier League, endorsed by the Pakistan Cricket Board, aims to discover 10 to 12 standout players who could potentially be selected for the national team.

With cricket leagues gaining global popularity, this initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to developing its rich pool of cricketing talent.

this league will generate good revenue, Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The NOC of the league has been released

Chaudhry Nadeem Manzoor Bega serves as the owner of the Rawalpindi Markhor, while Waqar Ahmed Khan is the director of operations for the league. Organizers plan to host the PPL annually in different cities across Punjab, ensuring the continuation of competitive cricket in the region. As excitement builds, fans and players alike are eager to witness what promises to be an extraordinary celebration of cricket in Punjab.