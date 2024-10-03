Shahrukh Khan to collaborate with ‘Stree 2’ makers for an adventure film?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with ‘Stree 2’ makers Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan for a possible collaboration on an adventure film.

While the year 2023 belonged to Shah Rukh Khan, with his comeback hat-trick at the Box Office, the horror-comedy sequel of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, ‘Stree 2’ has smashed several Box Office records in its glorious 50+ days theatrical run, including that of former’s biggest blockbusters ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’.

And if reports from Indian media are to be believed, these two phenomenons are now coming together, with ‘Stree 2’ producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, looking forward to creating a new universe with King Khan.

As reported exclusively by an Indian publication, on Thursday, the Maddock Films team recently met SRK, who is willing to do a film in a non-action space and is actively listening to ideas from filmmakers, to finalize the next project for his three-film line-up, already featuring Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’ and YRF’s ‘Pathaan 2’.

Quoting a source close to the development, the publication reported, “Shah Rukh Khan has met almost every filmmaker in the last few months, and heard the ideas they had for him. But nothing really excited him. Now, he is in talks with the Stree 2 team of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan.”

“Amar and Dinoo have a big-ticket adventure film for SRK and are exploring the possibilities of a collaboration,” divulged the insider and confirmed, “It would not be a part of the Stree Universe, but mark the beginning of a new one.”

Moreover, the source revealed that the ‘Dunki’ star has also met directors duo Raj & DK and some South filmmakers for his next project. “He is expected to take a call on Amar Kaushik, Raj & DK, or something else by the end of this year,” the source informed.