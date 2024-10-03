Saira Banu dedicates emotional note to Dilip Kumar on engagement anniversary

Former actor Saira Banu remembered later husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, in an emotional post, on their engagement anniversary.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, Saira Banu shared a beautiful memory from her years-long relationship with Indian cinema legend Dilip Kumar, of the day when they exchanged rings, on October 2, 1966.

With the four-picture gallery of their engagement day, she began to write, “‘MOHABBAT MEIN SAWAAL NAHIN KIYE JAATE’, a line uttered by me in the movie ‘HERA PHERI’, and now I wonder, what value does it hold.”

“The purest form of love lies in having faith in your beloved, to the point where the need for questioning simply fades away,” added the veteran.

“Ever since I began my journey with my one true love, my sweetheart, Dilip Sahib, on this unforgettable day the 2nd of October 1966, I have never questioned anything. Whether it was the highs or the lows, or even the still moments in between, I never once doubted or questioned him. I simply loved,” she recalled. “For love, you see, is the foundation upon which everything else stands. It frees you from any burdens, doubts, or expectations, leaving only one thing behind, devotion.”

“And in that devotion, one finds the true essence of love a love that is unconditional, liberating and enduring,” she concluded the heartfelt note.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian cinema legend, Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021 at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.

On his second death anniversary last July, his wife and veteran artist Saira Banu made her Instagram debut and has been sharing rare glimpses of her life with the former, to whom she was married for 55 years, until his death.