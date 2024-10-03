Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tractor

Lahore, October 3, 2024: Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launched its latest product the New Holland NH-850. The 85-horsepower engine tractor is designed to set new standards in modern farming.

The exclusive launch event, hosted at Pearl Continental, Lahore, was graced by the chief guest, Director General Strategic Project of Green Initiatives (Pvt) Limited, Maj General Shahid Nazir. Congratulating Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, Maj General Nazir said, “I congratulate Al-Ghazi Tractors for introducing this new variant of 85hp tractors and I can assure you this will become high in demand in coming days and months because of that a lot of land will be developed. I congratulate the team, for producing this machine with a lot of innovation, Al-Ghazi Tractors will continue the journey of bringing more machines of this kind into the field so that we can serve our farmer community.”



The event was well attended by government officials, corporate clients, dealers, vendors, and Al-Ghazi personnel alike. Among the prominent participants, the CEO Al-Ghazi, Sakib Eltaff, and the Chairman of the Board at Al-Ghazi, Robert McAllister were also present.



During the opening remarks, CEO Al-Ghazi Sakib Eltaff emphasized Al-Ghazi’s longstanding commitment to advancing the agricultural sector in Pakistan. He stated, “It is an honor and a privilege to introduce the NH-850, a tractor that sets new standards for performance, efficiency, and durability. Al-Ghazi’s journey in Pakistan, which began over four decades ago, has always been about more than just manufacturing tractors. We are committed to supporting our farmers with the tools they need to succeed. The NH-850, with its powerful 85-horsepower engine and fuel-efficient design, is a testament to our belief in empowering Pakistan’s agricultural sector. This launch marks a significant step towards a more modern and sustainable future for farming in the country.”



The NH-850 offers the most affordable fuel economy in its class, setting new benchmarks in both power and efficiency. Equipped with an 85-horsepower engine, the NH-850 ensures sustained power for a wide range of farming tasks, from plowing and planting to cultivating, fertilizing, and harvesting. Its lift-o-matic hydraulic lift system augments lifting capacity, making it an essential tool for intensive farming activities.

Designed with farmers in mind, the NH-850 offers comfort during long working hours and is ideal for multipurpose use, ensuring productivity in a variety of farming activities across different crops. From its powerful engine to its advanced features, the NH-850 exemplifies Al-Ghazi’s commitment to providing sustainable and high-performance solutions for the agricultural sector.

Through a video message, Mr Vincent De Lassagne, Vice President for CNH Agriculture Africa, Middle East & Central Asia, said, “The New Holland NH-850 has been engineered in collaboration with the AGTL Engineering team and our technical experts at CNH. The NH-850 will deliver a powerful, robust and efficient tractor and is designed with Pakistani farmers in mind. The tractor offers extraordinary capacity, supporting both commercial and farming applications. We are confident that this tractor will make a significant positive impact on the agriculture landscape of Pakistan, enhancing productivity and driving growth.”

During his closing remarks, Chairman of the Board at Al-Ghazi, Robert McAllister said, “ Today’s event is not just a celebration of a new product; it’s a testament to the incredible work of the Al-Ghazi team and our valued partners. The NH-850 represents more than just innovation—it’s a significant step forward for Al-Ghazi and the industry. Designed with precision, power, and durability, this tractor meets the challenges of today while setting new standards for tomorrow. The NH-850 is the beginning of a new chapter for us, one where we continue to evolve and lead the future of agriculture in Pakistan. We are committed to bringing more efficiency and reliability to our farmers, and this launch is just the start of what’s to come”

About Al-Ghazi

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, in partnership with Case New Holland, continues to lead Pakistan’s agricultural machinery sector. Established in 1983 and part of the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group, Al-Ghazi has consistently provided farmers with reliable and durable equipment, that adapts to the country’s diverse agricultural needs.