PTI announces D-Chowk protest tomorrow

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a protest at D-Chowk on Oct 4. The party leadership in Peshawar decided to proceed with the protest at D-Chowk regardless of the circumstances. The decision was made during a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party in Peshawar, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Addressing the meeting, CM Gandapur acknowledged flaws in the planning of their previous protest, which led to an early withdrawal. This time, Gandapur assured that well-trained workers and essential equipment would lead the procession to avoid similar issues.

Meanwhile, dozens of PTI supporters and workers along with party lawmakers were arrested after they held protests in several Punjab cities in violation of the ban on rallies.

Containers were placed on entry and exit points of different cities to curb the protests.

The Islamabad district administration had sealed the Red Zone in the wake of PTI protest.

Separately, the ECP, in a statement, blamed the PTI for delay in intra-party elections.

Despite inordinate delay, the ECP has shown flexibility throughout the process and granted many opportunities to PTI to meet its constitutional requirements. “However, the responsibility for the slow progress rests with the PTI, as the ECP continues to work to legally resolve the matter,” the statement further said.