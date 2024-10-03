Nawaz urges Imran to abandon aggressive rhetoric, seek apology

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan to seek forgiveness from Allah continuing on to say that you ‘reap what you sow.’

The PML-N leader addressed various political and economic issues, offering criticisms of opposition parties and highlighting his own party’s accomplishments.

Nawaz began by addressing Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whom he criciticsed for previously threatening to remove him from the Prime Minister’s residence, stating that the individual making such threats is now imprisoned.

Nawaz highlighted and praised the incumbent government’s initiatives that provide interest-free loans, asserting that these programs help prevent homelessness.

He contrasted this with previous administrations, noting that despite launching similar schemes during his own terms, his party was ousted before further progress could be made.

Nawaz further enumerated his party’s achievements, including the construction of motorways, elimination of load shedding, counter-terrorism efforts, development of nuclear capabilities, and the implementation of the Orange Line metro project.

He challenged opponents by questioning the completion of their claimed projects, such as planting one billion trees and constructing numerous dams.

Addressing energy costs, Sharif discussed efforts to reduce electricity prices through the adoption of solar panels. He criticized reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stating that while his party rejects IMF assistance, opponents inconsistently seek it when needed.

Sharif also criticized PTI, alleging that the party aims to incite conflicts between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. He urged PTI to focus on developing their own regions by providing health cards, farmer cards, loan schemes, and other essential services instead of creating unrest.

Further, Sharif denounced PTI supporters as ineffective, highlighting their lack of contributions and leading role in protests. He emphasized that infrastructure was not designed for such activities, portraying PTI’s actions as disruptive.

Referencing Imran Khan’s past threats to remove him and other officials from their positions, Sharif noted the resulting imprisonments and urged Khan to abandon aggressive rhetoric. He stressed the importance of humility and accountability, stating that actions have consequences.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has reportedly postponed his planned trip to London, which was initially scheduled for this week.

Local media sources attributed the delay to the pending fate of a recently proposed constitutional amendment bill.

Sharif, who was expected to leave for London between October 3-5, is now expected to depart after parliament passes the amendment which could be presented in parliament later this week. The former prime minister plans to undergo a medical check-up in London and spend some time in the United Kingdom before heading to the United States.