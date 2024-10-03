Six BLA terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO

Six key terrorists of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were killed in a successful joint security operation in Balochistan’s Harnai district on September 12, 2024.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence report, targeted BLA hideouts, delivering a significant blow to the terrorist group, according to a statement by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the details, the operation led to the elimination of six high-ranking BLA militants, including Shafu Smalani alias Tadeen, Sarimad Khan alias Dasteen, Muhammad Gul Mari alias Wahid Baloch, Ghulam Qadir Mari alias Anjir Baloch, Ubaid Baloch alias Fida, and Taj Muhammad alias Babel. All six were involved in direct attacks on security forces and civilians.

Defence experts hailed the operation as a major success for Pakistan’s security forces, noting that the deaths of these militants represent a severe setback for the BLA’s operations in the region.

The BLA has been responsible for several attacks aimed at destabilising the region.

The joint operation is seen as a clear indication of the ongoing efforts by Pakistan’s security forces to dismantle terrorist networks and bring stability to the region. Last month, three terrorists of BLA were killed during a late-night intelligence-based operation in Mastung District of the Balochistan province.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces launched the operation targeting militants involved in multiple attacks, including the assassination of Panjgur’s Deputy Commissioner, Zakir Ali, on 12 August.

Following a fierce exchange of fire, it added, three BLA terrorists were killed, while three others were injured.

Officials confirmed that the operation successfully avenged the killing of the deputy commissioner, ensuring the perpetrators were brought to justice. Pakistan’s security forces, in step with the nation, remain committed to maintaining peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan amidst ongoing threats.