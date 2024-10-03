Govt begins downsizing daily wage employees under new policy

The federal government has begun the process of releasing daily wage employees as part of its rightsizing policy. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, the services of daily wage workers have been transferred to the surplus pool as of September 30, 2024, marking the start of a broader downsizing initiative. The decision is part of the government’s long-term plan to streamline operations and reduce the workforce across various ministries and divisions. The Establishment Division has informed all daily wage employees that their services will no longer be required after September 30. The notification further clarifies that other ministries and divisions will also be issuing similar notifications to release their daily wage staff in compliance with the rightsizing directive. Sources within the Ministry of Finance have confirmed that additional departments will follow suit, ensuring that the rightsizing plan is uniformly implemented across the federal government.