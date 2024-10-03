Court defers Imran, wife’s indictment

A court on Wednesday deferred the indictment proceedings in the new Toshakhana case against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The hearing took place at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, presided over by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand. During the proceedings, PTI founder Imran Khan requested the judge to allow him to consult with his lawyers, stating that he had not been given the opportunity to do so. Subsequently, the court postponed the indictment of the accused until October 5 and adjourned the case hearing.

Separately, in a social media post shared on X, Imran Khan paid tribute to prominent resistance leaders Syed Hassan Nasrallah and Ismail Haniyeh, praising their sacrifices in the defence of their nations.

“The positions of Syed Hassan Nasrallah and Ismail Haniyeh are very high in the eyes of God as they sacrificed their lives in the defense of their countries,” Imran Khan wrote, aligning their actions with the Islamic concept of martyrdom.

He emphasised that martyrdom is highly revered in Islam, positioning martyrs just after prophets in the divine hierarchy.

Imran Khan invoked the example of Tipu Sultan, stating, “I would rather be martyred fighting for my country like Tipu Sultan than die like Bahadur Shah Zafar.”

Citing Persian poet Rumi, Imran Khan continued his reflection on freedom and personal responsibility.

“God created man free. When God has given you wings, why do you crawl like insects?,” he wrote.

The former Prime Minister then turned his attention to the state of Pakistan’s political system.

He once again criticised the “Gang of Three” and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), accusing them of enslaving state institutions for their own benefit.

“The Supreme Court is the only institution left, and now they are trying to subjugate that as well through unconstitutional amendments,” Imran Khan said.

He further said, “Pakistan has no rule of law anymore, and there is no accountability.”

Imran went on to accuse the government of manipulating the system to secure extensions in their tenure, stating, “The Gang of Three has broken every law to get extensions, the most adverse impact of which has been on the economy.”

“All those in power now have their wealth stashed abroad, so they are mercilessly destroying the country’s institutions for their personal gain and power,” Imran Khan wrote.

“It’s time to Do or Die!” he declared, calling on his supporters to break free from the “shackles of fear.”

“All my efforts have been to liberate you,” he continued. “It is time for you to think beyond your personal interests and come out at every call for protest for the sake of the country’s future.”