‘Ummah is proud of you,’ PM tells Dr Zakir Naik

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik during his visit to Pakistan, expressing that “Ummah-e-Muslima is proud of you.” During the inaugural ceremony at the Pakistan Economic Dashboard in Islamabad, the Prime Minister praised Dr. Zakir Naik for introducing the true identity of Islam to the world. He highlighted that Dr. Naik’s lectures, which are highly insightful and impactful, have a significant following among young audiences. PM Shehbaz also acknowledged Dr. Naik’s family, mentioning with pride that his son is following in his footsteps and serving Islam. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of spreading the message of Islam as a religion of peace. The Prime Minister recalled his first meeting with Dr. Zakir Naik in 2006, extending his best wishes and expressing admiration for his ongoing efforts. Dr. Naik shared his memories of his first visit to Pakistan in 1991, noting that Pakistan is the only country founded on the name of Islam. Dr. Zakir Naik informed the Prime Minister that he plans to give lectures not only in Islamabad but also in Karachi and Lahore, further extending his mission to spread the message of Islam across Pakistan.