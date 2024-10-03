All Pakistan U11 Junior Squash Championship begins

The first All Pakistan Under-11 National Junior Squash Championship got underway here at Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar on Tuesday. On this occasion, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Khan was the chief guest along with senior coach and chief organizer Manoor Zaman, Finance Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Mohammad Adil Faqir and other personalities were present. In addition to the host KP, more than 32 players from Punjab, Sindh and PAF are participating in the four-day competition. Paying tribute to the administrator of Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Khan for sponsoring, Munawar Zaman said that these players will make the country and nation famous in the future. Arbaz Zeb of KP, Anas Rafe, Muhammad Safdar of PAF, Muhammad Abdullah, Abdul Moeed Arsalan of Punjab, Ahmed Khan of KP, Mustafa Abubakar of Punjab, Arif of Punjab, Azan Zaman of KPK, M Rian Zaman won their respective matches on the opening day.