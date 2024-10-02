Rizwan, Haris top contenders for ODI and T20 captaincy

Following Babar Azam’s resignation from Pakistan’s captaincy, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has emerged as a strong candidate for the One Day International (ODI) captaincy, while young cricketer Mohammad Haris could be considered for the T20 format. The suggestion to appoint Rizwan for ODIs and Haris for T20s came after Babar stepped down from both formats. Head coach Gary Kirsten had recommended Babar to continue leading the ODI side but step away from T20 captaincy in his report after the T20 World Cup. Gary Kirsten has expressed his preference for promoting young talent in the T20 format, making Haris a potential choice for leadership. However, the final decision regarding Mohammad Haris’s appointment will be made after consultations with selectors and the board.