LHC to hear 12-year-old boy’s plea against detention in multiple cases

The Lahore High Court has fixed for hearing an application challenging multiple cases against a 12-year-old boy.

The cases against Muzammil had been registered on the allegation of theft of vehicles.

LHC’s Justice Shahbaz Rizvi heard the application of 12-year-old Muzammil whose petition makes the Punjab IGP and police officers of Kasur district respondents.

The petitioner contended that police officers had wrongly implicated him in bogus cases at the behest of a political personality. The child was even arrested in two cases which were filed when he was already in police custody. He pleaded that he had nothing to do with these cases and it could be verified through record.

The application mentioned that physical remand of the child was given in all the cases by the judicial magistrate of Allahabad, Kasur.

The child was consequently sent to jail on judicial remand by the judicial magistrate.

The petitioner alleged that police demanded Rs250,000 for his release but he was not set at liberty even after paying money.

The petitioner requested the court to discard the cases against him and order police to set him at liberty.

The applicant also sought direction to the IGP to order an inquiry into the matter. He also urged court to ask the Kasur jail superintendent to ensure his (child’s) medical examination.

The court directed the Registrar Office to fix the application despite objection for hearing.