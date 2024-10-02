Lahore police save six underage boys from abuse near Data Darbar

Lahore police conducted a successful operation at a private inn near Data Darbar, rescuing six underage boys who were being abused.

According to City Superintendent of Police (SP), Station House Officer (SHO) Data Darbar led the operation that discovered that the boys were being abuse.

The police apprehended the suspect, identified as Abid Mahmood, also known as Bawo, during the raid.

Police sources stated that Abid Mahmood would first make the boys addicted to drugs before they were abused.

The suspect would also film the abuse and would offer half of the money, collected from their abuse, to the boys to support their drug addiction. The suspect personally abused the boys in addition to the exploitation for money.

Efforts are underway to arrest additional accomplices involved in the crime, with raids being conducted at various locations. A case has been filed against the suspect, and investigations have begun.

The successful operation has earned SHO Data Darbar Muhammad Shehryar and his team recognition, with plans for commendation certificates.

Lahore Division hosts 57 shrines, including 4 major Darbars: Data Darbar, Bibi Pak Daman Darbar, Mian Mir Darbar, and Madhu Lal Darbar.

Among these, Data Darbar stands out, attracting over 50,000 devotees daily and witnessing a staggering 1.5 million devotees during its annual Urs celebrations.

Data Darbar has been targeted by terrorism twice, with devastating attacks claiming numerous lives in 2010 and 2019.