Wildlife Department seizes crocodile in Kasur raid

The Punjab Wildlife Department has seized a rare species of crocodile during a raid in Kasur district. The seven-foot-long marsh crocodile was found in illegal possession and is valued at millions in the global market.

The crocodile was immediately transferred to the Guttwala Wildlife Breeding Centre for safekeeping,.

Authorities have filed a case against the suspect involved in the illegal trade of the animal. It is noted that crocodile skins and meat are often sold illegally abroad. The wildlife department remains committed to cracking down on the illegal wildlife trade, with this latest operation serving as an example of its ongoing efforts.

In a major operation led by the Director General (DG) Wildlife, Mudassar Riaz Malik, the Wildlife Department of Lahore, along with district authorities and local police, recovered hundreds of protected birds from the Tollinton market.

Six illegal bird traders were arrested during the raid, and their shops were sealed. The operation followed an order from the Lahore High Court, aimed at curbing illegal wildlife trading in the region. Among the recovered birds were various species, including parrots, partridges, doves, and peacocks. The operation was part of a broader initiative to tackle the illegal wildlife trade across Punjab, with the department recovering 343 wild animals and over 11,000 birds in recent months.

DG Wildlife Mudassar Riaz Malik stated that those responsible for such activities would face stringent legal consequences under the Wildlife Act.

In a previous operation, Punjab Wildlife officials recovered a rare species of eagle in Taunsa, valued at over Rs100 million in the global market.

The eagle, now in good health, will be released into the wild with a tracking device to monitor its movements.

The department has emphasized its dedication to enforcing wildlife laws and protecting endangered species.

The Punjab government’s ongoing Wildlife Combing Operation has resulted in the seizure of 3,159 protected animals and birds, with fines totalling Rs2.5 million imposed on 168 individuals involved in illegal wildlife trading.

The operation, led by Director General Wildlife & Parks Punjab Mudassir Riaz Malik, has seen significant success across all districts of the province.

The operation, which was launched on the instructions of Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, has led to the recovery of various animals, including black bears, monkeys, tigers, pangolins, and several species of birds such as parrots, quails, and pheasants.

The animals were seized from individuals who violated the Wildlife Act, with the majority of the fines being issued for the illegal possession of protected species.

Wildlife authorities also confiscated house sparrows, monitor lizards, and even the dead body of a common leopard during the operation.

DG Wildlife Mudassir Riaz Malik commended the efforts made so far, stating that the crackdown would continue until all illegally held wild animals and birds were recovered, reinforcing the department’s commitment to combating wildlife trafficking.