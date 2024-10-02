Court orders remand of four accused in phone scam targeting foreigners

A judicial magistrate in the East district of Karachi has ordered the remand of four individuals involved in a phone scam targeting foreigners.

The suspects, identified as Hasan, Muhammad Mustafa, Abdul Samad, and Irteza, were presented in court after being arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), as reported by Express news.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle apprehended the group in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and recovered data from foreign nationals’ credit cards, along with advanced electronic equipment used to carry out the fraud.

The group allegedly used fake calls to extract sensitive information from their foreign victims.

During the hearing, the FIA requested the court to submit a final charge sheet in the upcoming session.

The suspects have been remanded to judicial custody while the investigation continues.

In a similar case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three individuals in Islamabad for their involvement in a financial fraud scheme where they posed as bank employees.

The suspects, Mohammad Adnan, Shahbaz Akhtar, and Mohammad Irfan, were part of an organised group that targeted unsuspecting citizens by obtaining sensitive banking information under false pretenses.

They managed to access three different bank accounts and stole over Rs1.9 million.

This operation was part of a larger crackdown on cybercriminal activities, initiated under the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The FIA used advanced technology to track down and apprehend the suspects, who were arrested by the Cyber Crime Circle in Islamabad.

The agency is now investigating other members of the group who may be involved in similar fraudulent schemes.

The suspects remain in custody, undergoing interrogation to uncover further details about the criminal network.

Investigators have already begun tracing other potential accomplices, and the FIA has vowed to take swift action against any individuals involved in these financial crimes.

In a separate incident, the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing arrested Fahad Saeed in Islamabad for online sexual harassment and blackmail.

Fahad Saeed allegedly used social media platforms, including TikTok and WhatsApp, to harass a woman by sharing edited images of her and sending inappropriate content to her relatives.

His actions aimed to intimidate and blackmail the victim.

The FIA seized multiple electronic devices from the suspect, including four mobile phones, two laptops, and a CPU, all of which contained objectionable material used in the harassment. The arrest is part of a broader crackdown on online harassment and blackmail, which the FIA has been prioritising in recent months.

Fahad Saeed remains in custody as investigators continue to build their case.

The FIA plans to file a charge sheet with solid evidence, seeking to ensure the suspect faces appropriate legal penalties for his actions.