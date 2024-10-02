MDCAT 2024 results: SHC summons CS, PMDC president, others

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has summoned the province’s chief secretary, PMDC president, health secretary and others in a case related to challenging MDCAT 2024 results.

The SHC in its written order has summoned the chief secretary of Sindh, secretary health, and secretary board and universities. Additionally, the court has directed Dr. Rizwan Taj, President of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), to appear in court.

The court has also summoned the Vice Chancellors of all medical universities across the province in the MDCAT 2024 results case.

The bench expressed concerns, stating that the current entry test mechanism places undue pressure on students and parents and creates opportunities for corruption and illegal activities.

To ensure transparency in future entry tests, the court has asked relevant authorities for suggestions.

It has also directed consultations with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) to explore whether they could conduct the MDCAT 2024 exam.

Furthermore, the court has requested the records of students who scored 190 marks in the test. The hearing has been adjourned until October 9.

On September 30, Dow University released the results statistics for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

A total of 22,366 candidates from across Sindh passed the test, achieving a pass rate of 58.79%.

The test, conducted under Dow University, witnessed the participation of 38,041 candidates. Among them, 12,572 candidates appeared at the Ojha and NED test centres. From these where, 6,947 candidates qualified for MBBS, while 7,941 candidates qualified for BDS.