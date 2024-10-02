Urvashi names her favourite Pakistani cricketer

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has picked young pacer Naseem Shah as her favourite Pakistani cricketer. A video of the actress has gone viral on social media in which she is walking the red carpet for the IIFA 2024 when she is asked about her favourite cricketer from the Pakistan team.

The viral video shows Urvashi Rautela responding, “They have a good team. Naseem is good.”

The Bollywood actress’s latest confession about Naseem Shah once again made her the centre of attention on social media as fans recalled her longstanding admiration for the young pacer.

The actress grabbed attention last year when she felicitated birthday wishes to Naseem Shah and congratulated him on being conferred with honorary DSP rank on his 20th birthday.

While she was thanked for the wishes, the pacer later revealed that he did not thank her for the gesture personally.

In a show last year, Naseem Shah revealed that he does not use social media and told the manager of his account to thank those who greeted him. The cricketer said he did not think that the admin would thank anyone.

Urvashi Rautela, in May this year, once against sparked a social media debate after she shared a viral fan-made video featuring her and Naseem Shah on her official Instagram handle.

The first frame of the edited video showed the fast bowler smiling while the second frame showed Rautela returning the smile. The clip ended with them smiling at each other.

Responding to the viral video, Shah said that he had no knowledge of who or what Urvashi Rautela was.

“I don’t know about it as such. I perform on the field and people send such videos. I have no idea about it. I am thankful to those who watch matches in the stadiums. I like it when they come and cheer for whomever they like,” he responded when asked about the video at the time.