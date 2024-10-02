Malala condemns Israel’s bombings in Gaza and announces new humanitarian support

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and global advocate for girls’ education has again condemned Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza and has announced a new round of emergency funding to support humanitarian and social justice organizations working in Palestine.

Expressing her deep concern for the suffering of Palestinian people and particularly children, Malala shared, “For nearly a year now, I have been thinking every day about the Palestinian children in Gaza suffering under relentless Israeli bombings. They have experienced abject horror and trauma as their homes and schools have been destroyed and their friends and family members killed. ”

Malala reiterated her repeated calls for a ceasefire, sharing “I stand with millions of people around the world demanding an immediate and lasting ceasefire and with those who are doing everything they can to support Palestinian people. Today, I am directing another $300,000 in emergency funding from Malala Fund to three charities helping Palestinian children, INARA, Rawa and KinderUSA.”

These organisations are providing essentials such as food, clean water, medical care, psychological support and educational assistance to children and shelter for displaced families.

This announcement for further funding builds upon Malala Fund’s previous emergency grant making support to charities supporting Palestinian children. In October 2023, she announced $300,000 in funding for Anera, PCRF and UNWRA USA to provide similar lifesaving services.

“Please take a moment to learn more about the critical work of these charities, support them if you can, and continue demanding a ceasefire,” Malala added.

Timeline of Malala’s Support for Palestinian Children:

October 2024: Throughout the year, Malala has consistently reiterated her call for a ceasefire, condemned Israel’s bombings and spoken out repeatedly in support of Palestinian children and civilians, in speeches, on major news platforms and on social media. Most recently, she announced an additional humanitarian aid package of USD $300,000 to support charities providing essential services to children and families amidst the ongoing violence and devastation in Palestine.

Malala also announced a new graduate scholarship for Palestinian students as part of Oxford’s Refugee Academic Futures Programme, which aims to ease financial obstacles for Palestinian students aspiring to study at Oxford University.

October 2023: Days after the Hamas attack, Malala called for an immediate ceasefire and directed $300,000 to support children and families in Palestine, condemning the violence and reiterating her calls for peace.

May 2021: Following another conflict in Gaza, Malala personally donated $150,000 to three organisations (Save the Children, KinderUSA and DCI Palestine) to support vulnerable Palestinian children after another conflict with Israel.

October 2014: Malala donated $50,000 of her personal winnings from the World Children’s Prize to rebuild schools in Gaza, after they were damaged.