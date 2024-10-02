Feroze Khan reveals struggles with black magic

Renowned Pakistani actor Feroze Khan recently shared a personal account of his battle with black magic.

The talented star, who tied the knot with psychologist Zainab in June 2024, took to his official Instagram account to disclose the unsettling experiences he faced as a victim of supernatural influences.

In his heartfelt message, Khan stated, “I wanted to share with all my friends and fans that I recently discovered I was a victim of black magic. Previously, I had only heard about it and was aware that many people reported mysterious occurrences.

However, I, too, felt strange energies and vibes surrounding me.” He described experiencing a range of symptoms, including doubts and illusions that made him feel as if malevolent forces were controlling his thoughts.

The actor expressed gratitude for maintaining his faith during this challenging period, emphasizing the importance of his connection with Allah and the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him). “I didn’t lose my faith or my senses and continued to pray for Allah’s help,” he remarked.

Khan revealed that a close friend provided encouragement, helping him strengthen his spiritual resolve.

As he navigated this distressing situation, Khan reported hearing strange sounds that further unsettled him.

Seeking solace, he reached out to religious scholars for guidance during this troubling time. His candid revelations resonate with many fans, reflecting the actor’s resilience in the face of adversity.