Humayun Saeed is a better choice for action over Bollywood Khans: Nadeem Baig

Renowned Pakistani director Nadeem Baig stirred the pot by claiming that Humayun Saeed outshines Bollywood’s iconic Khans-Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir-in the realm of action films.

The Bollywood industry, known for its rich storytelling and vibrant cinematic experience, has been largely dominated by these three stars over the past three decades. Their ability to captivate audiences worldwide, including millions in Pakistan, has made them household names.

Baig, who has directed numerous successful projects in Pakistan, praised Saeed’s physicality and suitability for action roles.

“If I have to make an action film and have similar resources available to Humayun, I would always choose him over a Khan,” he stated emphatically. According to Baig, Saeed possesses the height and physique ideal for the demanding nature of action films, making him a more fitting choice for such roles.

The director also highlighted the evolution of the Khans’ careers, noting that they began as romantic heroes. “They had to reinvent themselves into action stars when romantic films started to lose their appeal,” he explained.

This transition, he argues, demonstrates a limitation in their range compared to Saeed, who has successfully embraced various genres throughout his career. The comments come at a time when the Pakistani film industry is gaining momentum, with local actors increasingly competing on international platforms.

Humayun Saeed, with his versatile performances and significant box office draw, has become a central figure in this resurgence.