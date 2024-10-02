Democratic Backsliding

Democracy in Pakistan has always remained in the doldrums. Sometimes establishment, while at other times civilian leadership has eroded democratic ethos. Democratic values can only grow in a society where the rule of law, freedom of expression and diverse perspectives dominate as essential principles. Democracy is a kind of dialogue in which maximum citizens of a state participate. Differences of opinion, tolerance, and cooperation can only lead such a dialogue to a fruitful conclusion.

But political polarization, religious extremism and ethnocentric hatred are frustratingly driving democracy in Pakistan to a standstill. Especially, the recent developments foster pessimism that democracy will badly backslide in the country. From state officials taking the law into their hands, to waves of terrorist attacks, to the marginalisation of opposition parties, to the rise of ethnocentric and religious hatred, Pakistan has almost been trapped in great troubles in its democratic journey. Importantly, the recent controversial constitutional amendment is creating much uncertainty in the political atmosphere of the country. No doubt, the constitution is not only a fundamental document that assigns duties and responsibilities to citizens and states’ institutions, but it is also faith in democracy.

Constitutional amendments must not be extemporaneous in a country that has been struggling with anti-democratic elements over the decades. Frustratingly, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) which won an election with the slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat Do” (respect people’s mandate) is now giving little to no value to public opinion, and parliamentary ethics. The incumbent federal government led by PML-N is making every effort to delude the masses, or perhaps democratic values to amend the constitution of Pakistan, 1973, ignoring parliamentarian ethos__ debates, development of consensus and consideration of dissent.

For instance, the law minister emphasised that he had received a copy of the said amendment (26th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973) a few days back. It warrants serious concerns then as to who, behind the smokescreen, is pushing the amendment in haste. Zahid Hussain, an author and renowned journalist, emphasised that a few of his colleagues from treasury benches have been called by unknown numbers to make sure of their attendance when the amendment is to be tabled. Such amendments would not do any good to the democracy in this country, but they would rather deteriorate democratic developments which have been made over the years. Worryingly, dissent, too, is being given little to no room in the state and society. For instance, digital networks which effectively reflect public opinion and ensure freedom of speech in a democratic state have been disrupted for months in Pakistan by the authorities that be, allegedly by the Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

Religious extremism, too, is devouring dissent horribly. From doctors to teachers to lawyers to businessmen, no one is safe from the whip of religious zealots. Likely, ethnocentric elements have been fuelling the fire of hatred and social polarization. Pakistan, as a state, and we, as a community, are failing to create an environment where democracy flourishes. However, one must hope the best, be the circumstances worse. Despite being weakened, democracy can still consolidate in Pakistan through the collective and holistic efforts of the state and the community. Religion must be used to spread tolerance, peace, and inter-faith harmony, not hatred and conflicts.

Media, as a fundamental element of the state, must play a role in bridging the gulf between provinces. Values of inclusivity, peace, tolerance and unity must be the basic principles in our schools. Hence, democracy will thrive, and Pakistan will be a community where every citizen equally feels protected under the strong arms of ‘Rule of Law’ where dissent finds sufficient room, and where liberty dwells.

