Now, Iran…

The long-feared wider war in the Middle East has now become a reality. For nearly a year, Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and killed and maimed Palestinian people. Now, this conflict has expanded; Hezbollah was very much part of it from the very beginning while Yemen’s Houthis and Iran have been dragged into the war. The recent assassination of Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, and its ground invasion of Lebanon has forced Iran to retaliate with missile strikes.

On Tuesday evening, Iran launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel, targeting both military bases and populated areas. The Israeli military reported that some of its bases were damaged in the attack, though they claim that no soldiers, civilians, or planes were harmed. However, the scale of this Iranian response has raised serious questions about how much further the conflict could escalate and whether global powers, especially the United States, will become more directly involved.

The killing of Hassan Nasrallah on Friday marked a turning point in the conflict. Iran’s retaliation was inevitable, and the international community’s efforts to prevent a wider war have now shifted to trying to contain it. Although the United States has defended Israel’s right to respond, it has urged caution, advising against striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, which could push the war beyond control.

The conflict is not Israeli bombardment of Gaza but involves Hezbollah, Iran and adversaries like the European Union and Arab nations. For years, Israel has been given a free hand to attack Palestinians and Lebanon, with little accountability. Now, with Israeli ground forces invading Lebanon and targeting Hezbollah fighters, the situation has become even more dangerous. Despite claims by Israel that the Iranian missile attack was “defeated and ineffective” due to cooperation with American forces, the reality is that this conflict will have long-lasting consequences for both Israel and Iran. The death of Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon further highlights the growing toll of this war.

The world must act now to stop Israel’s aggressive actions and prevent further loss of life. The international community has a responsibility to intervene and push for peace before the situation spirals completely out of control. Continued violence will only lead to more innocent deaths, particularly among Palestinians and Lebanese, who have already suffered far too much. *