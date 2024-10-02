Mohammad Rizwan ‘strongest candidate’ for captaincy after Babar Azam’s resignation

After Babar Azam stepped down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, wicket-keeper and right-handed batter Mohammad Rizwan is now seen as the leading contender for the role, sources revealed to Geo News on Wednesday.

Officials have reportedly been directed to engage with Rizwan for team selection discussions, the sources added.

Babar, the former captain, announced his decision to resign from the white-ball captaincy a day earlier, citing the need to focus on his personal development and playing role. “By stepping down, I’ll have better clarity and be able to channel more energy into my game and personal growth,” the 29-year-old posted on X.

According to sources, Babar was not pressured to step down but was encouraged to remain the ODI captain, as white-ball coach Gary Kirsten preferred him for that role. Kirsten’s proposal to bring in a new captain for the T20 format was part of his broader strategy for the team’s future. The coach had recommended the change as early as July, following a series of meetings in Pakistan where he also discussed the matter with Babar.

Despite Kirsten’s efforts to persuade him to stay on as ODI captain, Babar reportedly felt disconnected from the team and undervalued, and he had not been involved in key board discussions post-World Cup. He had informed a senior official of his resignation decision before making it public.

Babar’s resignation follows heavy criticism, particularly after Pakistan’s underwhelming performances in the Asia Cup and the World Cup, where the team failed to reach the semifinals.