Indian Neutrality — A Facade!

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has not only shaped geo-political alliances but has also revealed the complex and often contradictory stance of some countries. India is embroiled in a precarious situation where she has to reflect upon her geo-political interests and maintain her historical relations with the old friend Russia. India’s relationship with Russia dates back to the Cold War era when the USSR was a key ally in economic and military matters. This relation persisted as New Delhi relied heavily on Moscow’s arms and ammunition for approximately 60% of her military needs. However, the dynamics have shifted after the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India is aligning increasingly with Western powers, particularly in response to China’s growing influence. This development is significant in various strategic partnerships for India like THE QUAD with Japan, Australia and the United States. West has always remained very vocal in its support towards Ukraine against Russia, exerting pressure on India to take a definite stance. India’s abstention from condemning Russia on the resolution of the United Nations has drawn criticism from the West as well. However, India has maintained a neutral stance without aligning completely with either party.

This Indian neutrality has been questioned rather exposed as the report from Reuters titled “Ammunition from India enters Ukraine, raising Russian ire” emerges regarding India’s involvement in supplying arms to Ukraine. A report written by Krishan Kaushik indicates that Indian-made artillery shells were sent to Ukraine through European intermediaries like Italy and the Czech Republic. This revelation contradicts India’s claims of being neutral and raises concerns about her true intentions in the Russia-Ukraine war.

India is aligning increasingly with Western powers, particularly in response to China’s growing influence.

Indian arms manufacturers and suppliers have found a new market for their business as the demand for military supplies is relatively high during the wars. The Indian government appears to be capitalizing on this golden opportunity while maintaining a diplomatic front advocating for peace. Narendra Modi’s proposed ‘Peace Plan’ for the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be interpreted as an effort to mask India’s economic designs behind a facade of diplomacy. These double standards of India helped her to acquire economic benefits from this war as well as being able to portray herself as the advocate and proponent of peace.

Such involvement in arms trade during a major global conflict not only exposes her claims of neutrality but also depicts her disregard for peace and stability, greed, lust for money and undermining of Human rights in times of war.

India’s double game in this conflict has broader implications for international relations. India is risking its credibility as a mediator in global conflicts by engaging in arms deals while advocating and proposing a peace plan. The perception of India as a neutral party is heavily challenged by the revelations of Reuters’ report. Moreover, this situation also raises eyebrows about India’s standing and reliability as a friend or an ally. She is betraying her oldest ally, her friend by indirectly supplying arms to the very country, Russia is at war with. Despite benefiting from Russian military support for years, India is allowing the same ammunitions to be used against Russian forces which highlights her lack of loyalty towards her allies.

India’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine war exemplifies the complexities of contemporary geopolitics, where nations focus on their economic interests more than their alliances. India’s actions show a more nuanced strategy aiming at profiting from war and bloodshed while also proclaiming neutrality by being the voice of peace.

India’s double game may provide short-term benefits but would ultimately undermine her long-term objectives and credibility on the global stage. India will surely face the challenge of reconciling her historical ties with the old friend Russia against the backdrop of this trade. However, the opportunistic face of India is exposed and it is evident that Indian neutrality is nothing but a facade!

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com