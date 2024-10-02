80 Pakistani firms to participate in Gulf tech show this month

More than 80 Pakistani companies will be showcasing their products and services at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (Gitex) 2024, slated to be held this month in the United Arab Emirates, state-run media reported on Tuesday. Gitex Global is considered one of the world’s largest tech shows, connecting industry leaders from big tech and innovative startups, as well as government officials, expert investors and corporate buyers. This year’s event will be held from Oct. 14-18 in Dubai. “The Pakistan Software Export Board and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan will be attending the event with more than 80 leading companies and start-ups participating,” Radio Pakistan said on Tuesday. Last year, representatives of Pakistani IT firms described the Gitex event as a “great” platform for Pakistani companies to connect with global firms and sign agreements and partnership deals. Last year’s 43rd edition of the Gitex event, focusing on AI innovations, featured over 6,000 exhibitors and at least 180,000 tech executives from 170 countries.