Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.71. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.50 and Rs 280 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs2.03 to close at Rs 308.63 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.73 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs370.39 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 372.12. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs 75.60 and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 and closed at Rs74.01.