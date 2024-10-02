Pakistan women cricketers upbeat about ICC T20 World Cup

Pakistani women cricketers are optimistic about their preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3.

According to details, players Touba Hasan, Najiha Alvi, and Tasmia Rabab expressed satisfaction with the benefits derived from the fitness camp in Lahore, citing similarities between Multan and Dubai’s conditions.

“We gained significantly from the Lahore fitness camp. Our group is challenging, but we’re confident in our abilities to perform well in the World Cup,” Touba said.

Najiha echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the minimal difference between Multan and Dubai’s conditions. “Preparations are going smoothly, and I’ve learned valuable skills in wicket-keeping.”

Tasmia, recently invited to the national team camp, expressed confidence in Pakistan’s readiness. “We’ve faced stiff competition before, but our preparations have us well-equipped to take on the best teams.”

A total of 150 of the globe’s most exciting players have gathered in the UAE for the ninth edition of a tournament that continues to grow in reach and impact. The ten teams will play 23 matches to decide which team will be crowned world champions, with Bangladesh and debutants Scotland contesting the opening game on October 3.

The players will do battle across two of the world’s leading cricket venues: Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Stadium, which will test the array of talent in contrasting and intriguing ways.