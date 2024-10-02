Baseball great Pete Rose dead at 83

Pete Rose, Major League Baseball’s all-time hit king who left the sport in disgrace after being banned for betting on games, died Monday aged 83, his former team confirmed.

Nicknamed “Charlie Hustle” for his hard-charging effort and dogged determination, the long-time hometown hero for the Cincinnati Reds passed away in Las Vegas, the Reds said in a statement. Rose set MLB career records with 4,256 hits, 15,890 appearances at the plate, 3,562 games played and 3,215 singles.

His most celebrated feat came on September 11, 1985 when he singled to left field off San Diego pitcher Eric Snow in Cincinnati for his 4,192nd career hit, breaking the prior all-time MLB hit mark held by Ty Cobb, who played from 1905 to 1928. Over his 24-season career, Rose captured three World Series titles, in 1975 and 1976 with the Reds and in 1980 with the Philadelphia Phillies. Rose was a 17-time All-Star over his career at a record five different positions — left and right fielder plus first, second and third baseman.