10 European cities to live your ‘Emily in Paris’ dream

Travel experts at Seine River Cruises have analyzed the cost of Emily Cooper’s lifestyle in popular European cities, including London, Prague, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Athens, Rome, Berlin, Lisbon and Budapest.

The aim was to determine whether living in any of these cities would be more affordable than Paris or if Emily should have stayed in Chicago.

After fans waited a year for its return, Emily in Paris Season 4 is now available on Netflix, with Emily embarking on a dreamy holiday in Rome – but is it realistic for her to afford living there?

This enchanting journey sparks excitement for potential future European destinations, from the vibrant streets of London to the artistic treasures of Barcelona, each offering new opportunities for stylish adventures.?

The first five episodes of Season 4 attracted 19.9 million views in the first four days of streaming, placing it at the top of the TV chart. However, questions continue to swirl about whether the marketing executive’s Parisian lifestyle is actually affordable.??

The study compared the average salary of a marketing executive in each city with the monthly cost of rent, commuting, groceries, dining, drinks, utilities and coffee.

This allowed us to see how much money she could save – or spend on designer clothes.?

In Paris, Emily’s budget reveals the contrast between luxury and daily essentials, with her biggest expense being rent at $1,453 per month, then commuting at $584. Her cheapest expense is the $89 she spends monthly on coffee – a small but vital spend. ?

In total, Emily spends 79 percent of her $4,284 salary per month to maintain her lavish lifestyle in Paris. The allure of Paris comes with a hefty price tag, leaving Emily with only $920 for designer items and leisure activities after covering her high expenses.

After analysing her spending habits, the data showed that staying in Chicago would have been the best for Emily’s bank account; she could have saved two-fifths of her $7,171 salary as her lifestyle would cost her $4,142 each month. ?

However, if Emily prefers to live in Europe, the best options would be Amsterdam or Rome. In both places, she would save one-third of her salary, as her lifestyle would cost $4,189?of her $6,155 wage in Amsterdam and $2,645 of her monthly $3,863 paycheck in Rome. ?

If Emily decided to move to Prague, Athens, Budapest, or London, she would be in debt each month, even before the amount she spends on designer items is deducted.?

Emily’s biggest expense?could be reduced by 56 percent if she moved to Athens, as the average monthly rent is $641, compared to $1,453 in Paris. ?

In terms of local salaries for marketing execs, Emily would earn the highest amount in Chicago at $7,171 per month, followed by Amsterdam at $6,155 and then Paris at $4,284. Her salary would be the lowest in Budapest at $976 per month.?

Emily is renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city center of Paris for $1,453 per month. Moving to London would cost her $2,834 per month, which is 95 percent more than Paris.?

As she told Camille, Emily got lost using the Metro when she moved to Paris, which is the cheapest way to travel around the city. To avoid getting lost again, Emily opts to use taxis, costing her $584 per month. This is 67 percent more than her travel expenses would be in Chicago.?

Paris is renowned for its exquisite cuisine and Emily enjoys this to the fullest by dining out frequently at restaurants around Paris. This activity amounts to an average monthly expense of $333, assuming she dines out twice a week.?

A better option for Emily could be moving to Rome to enjoy the Italian cuisine for $287 per month or to savour the Spanish delicacies in Barcelona for $265 per month.?

Emily Cooper is frequently spotted getting a cup of coffee to help her power through her busy schedule. If she treats herself to a cappuccino once a day, five days a week in Chicago, she will spend approximately $104 per month.?

With her love of this hot beverage, the best place to move to would be Rome, where this would only cost her $32 per month, which is 64 percent cheaper than Paris.