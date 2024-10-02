‘Sikandar’ to star Varun Dhawan’s niece in key role

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming “Sikandar” has reportedly roped in Anjini Dhawan, niece of actor Varun Dhawan, in a key role.

After making her Bollywood debut in “Binny and Family” alongside veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Anjini Dhawan is set to star in Khan’s action-heavy entertainer, directed by AR Murugadoss, Filmfare quoted a source as saying.

While details regarding her character have not been revealed, it has been said that her portrayal is crucial to the plot of the film.

Earlier, reports said that Salman Khan will play an angry young man in the much-awaited ‘Sikandar.’

The Bollywood star actor will be introduced as the new ‘angry young man’ of the industry with the film, who takes on a major nexus in the country, for the rights of people.

Quoting a reliable source, an Indian publication reported, “Sikandar stands for power and Salman Khan will show complete power in taking down a major nexus existing in the society.”

The upcoming action movie also stars ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa’ fame Rashmika Mandanna, whereas, seasoned actor Sathyaraj and super-talented actor Prateik Babbar are also on board to play pivotal roles in ‘Sikandar’.

Earlier this month, it was reported South cinema diva Kajal Aggarwal has also joined the star cast of Salman Khan-starrer.

Indian media outlets, while quoting a trusted source, reported that makers approached Aggarwal for a pivotal role in the high-octane action entertainer and she has reportedly given a nod.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Sikandar’ is reportedly being filmed in Portugal and other European countries, including some portions of India. The star-studded movie is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2025.