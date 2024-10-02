Chahat Fateh Ali Khan responds to Bushra Ansari’s criticism

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan – a social media sensation known for his humorous sketches and viral content – has stirred up a new controversy after responding to veteran actress Bushra Ansari’s recent remarks.

Loved by many yet criticised by some, Chahat has gained significant popularity, especially after his hit track Bado Badi captured attention worldwide.

Known for his bold statements, he often finds himself at the centre of public debate, and this time, he has decided to address Bushra Ansari’s critique.

A few days ago, Bushra Ansari, a celebrated name in the entertainment industry, expressed her concerns over the current state of music in Pakistan, particularly pointing towards Chahat’s work.

In her candid remarks, she stated that she was “worried about what is happening to music,” directly referencing Chahat’s unconventional style. In a recent interview with a private TV channel, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan did not shy away from responding to the senior actress.

While acknowledging Bushra Ansari’s decades-long career in the industry, Chahat pointed out that she began as a comedic performer and often mimicked others in her early work. He questioned why someone with such a background would criticise an artist who writes and performs his songs.

“Bushra Ansari has been in the industry for years and I respect that. But she too used to mimic people. So, it’s surprising she would criticise me for creating my work,” Chahat remarked.

He further suggested that perhaps Ansari, along with other senior artists who have criticized him, may be feeling threatened by his rising popularity. However, he reassured me that he had no intention of replacing anyone in the industry.