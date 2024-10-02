Internet curbs not unique to Pakistan: PTA

Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman, has stated that the authority will unblock social media platform X (formerly Twitter) whenever the government directs.

Speaking in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said, “If the government or the Ministry of Interior orders us to block X, we are bound to follow the instruction without raising any questions. We are ready to reopen the platform the day the government says so.”

Rehman highlighted that internet restrictions are not unique to Pakistan, noting incidents across Asia. “Look it up on Google; in 2022, India imposed internet shutdowns 24 times, while Pakistan did it once. In 2023, India enforced 116 shutdowns. Even in France, after the recent incidents, the internet was suspended for several days. During Bangladesh’s last elections, the internet was cut off too. While we don’t support these actions, every country has security concerns that the government must address. National security is a necessity.”

The chairman also addressed the current internet restrictions in Panjgur, Balochistan. “When I was asked about the Panjgur shutdown, I said to consult the relevant corps commander or the Ministry of Interior. We will lift the restrictions when instructed, as decisions on national security are made by the government and the Ministry of Interior.”

He clarified that security agencies have never officially requested the PTA to shut down the internet or social media. “It’s either the courts or the Ministry of Interior that issue such directives. Recently, during the MDCAT exams, we were asked to suspend internet services, and we refused. Similarly, the FPSC requested an internet suspension, and we also declined.”