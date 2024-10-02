Govt committed to welfare of elderly: CM Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday the Punjab government was improving old homes for senior citizens.

In her message on International Day for Older Persons, she said that elderly people living in old home have also had the blessing of Hajj. The CM said elders were a reflection of our past, a light for the present and a lesson for the future, adding that elders were the lamps in whose light generations grow. “Elders have made our present possible by giving their youthful energies. Elderly people of Pakistan are our true asset, I pay them rich tribute,” she added.

The CM said the life experiences and observations of elders were like a treasure for us. Respecting elders is a part of our beliefs and civilization, she said and added, “It is our duty to take care of rights of elderly and to create facilities for them that they deserve.”

The chief minister appealed to the citizens that never forget your elders, rather give them the respect and status they deserve. Only those societies rise that value their elders. She underscored that government was taking steps for the dignity, welfare and comfort of senior citizens.

Separately, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of acid throwing incident in Shujaabad.

The CM sought a report from Inspector General of Police and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to 15-year-old Nouman, the victim of acid attack.