Govt warns KP CM of stern action if he marches on Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has issued a stern warning to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, against marching on the federal capital, stating that any such action would prompt a legal response.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar criticised Gandapur’s intentions to bring a “revolution” against the central government.

He said, “If the K-P chief minister plans to attack the federal government using state resources, the law will respond swiftly. A revolution doesn’t come with ministers, convoys of official vehicles, and government employees.”

The information minister emphasised that Gandapur’s threats to march on Islamabad with state resources were unacceptable and warned that such actions would sabotage the country’s recent economic improvements.

“They want to destabilise the country. If they want to bring about a revolution, let them do so in the fields of education and healthcare in K-P,” he remarked.

Tarar also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, which was lauded internationally.

He highlighted how Pakistan’s delegation boycotted the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech, setting an example for other nations who followed suit.

“The hall was nearly empty during the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech, and it was our Prime Minister’s leadership that sparked the walkout,” he noted.

Tarar further mentioned that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support, calling Sharif “a brother to the Palestinian people.”

The information minister also shared positive news on Pakistan’s economic progress, stating that inflation had dropped to 6.9%, and the World Bank had praised Pakistan’s economic policies.

“Even Turkey’s president commended Pakistan’s improving economy at the UN,” Tarar added.

He reiterated that the PTI’s attempts to destabilise the country were not in line with the economic improvements that Pakistan has achieved.

“The world is now recognising our economic policies, and we will not allow anyone to derail this progress,” he stated.

Tarar also warned that any attempt by the K-P chief minister to launch a march on the federal government using public resources would be met with a strict legal response.

“Marching with state resources will not bring a revolution. If there’s any such action, the law will move,” he said, urging Gandapur to focus on improving services in his own province instead.