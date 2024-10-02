PM expresses resolve to boost China ties on its National Day

As China celebrates its 75th founding anniversary on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his warmest felicitations to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the Chinese people.

Annually observed on October 1, China’s National Day commemorates Mao Zedong’s formal proclamation of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China on the day in 1949.

On his X timeline, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan was proud of China’s remarkable progress and achievements under President Xi’s visionary leadership.

“Pakistan and China are iron brothers. Our All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength. Pakistan and China are fully committed to ensuring the success of CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative,” the prime minister remarked.

The prime minister also reaffirmed the resolve that Pakistan would continue to work closely with China to further strengthen its bilateral ties across all spheres, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed the urgent need to eradicate polio and hepatitis in the country through sustained efforts, similar to the successful elimination of Trachoma, a contagious eye infection that causes inflammation on the inner eyelids.

Speaking at a function where Dr Lou Dapeng, Head of Mission for the World Health Organization in Pakistan, presented a Trachoma-free Pakistan certificate to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said that the certificate symbolized the dedication of the Health Ministry and other stakeholders in the effort to eliminate the disease.

Trachoma is a disease caused by infection by the Chlamydia trachomatis bacterium and can result in irreversible blindness if left untreated.This achievement marks a significant milestone in public health.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to sustain their hard work and dedication, emphasizing that such efforts could elevate Pakistan to new heights of excellence, as long as they were prepared to tackle the challenges ahead.

He recalled that during his tenure as Punjab chief minister, he initiated effective programmes to combat the diseases, and hoped that the same would continue under the current leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and in other provinces as well. He offered the cooperation of Federal Government in that regard.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Health Ministry, provincial governments, NGOs, experts, and other departments in eradicating Trachoma, which had helped save the sight of hundreds.

He instructed the relevant authorities to take preventive measures, and establish effective supervision and checks and balances to stop reemergence of the disease in the country.

He also directed the authorities to leverage existing technical capacity and expertise, urging field officers, doctors and others to collaborate effectively to achieve success in all areas of life, just as they did in eliminating Trachoma.

He thanked Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Berath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination and his team and urged them to promptly complete the projects developed at the federal level to benefit the people.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) in a press release announced that Pakistan had successfully eliminated Trachoma as a public health problem, becoming the 19th country to achieve the milestone.

It attributed the success to the collaborative efforts of health professionals, communities, and organizations such as Sightsavers, Christian Blind Mission, and the Fred Hollows Foundation.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the dedication of Pakistan’s health workers and emphasized the importance of collective action in combating preventable diseases.

WHO Regional Director Hanan Balkhy noted that Pakistan’s elimination of two neglected tropical diseases showcased its commitment to public health.

Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Pakistan, in his remarks, said the achievement would prevent thousands from experiencing visual impairment or blindness. The effective implementation of the WHO-recommended SAFE strategy – comprising Surgery for Trichiasis, Antibiotics, Facial Cleanliness, and Environmental Improvement – was crucial to the success, highlighting that the eradication of neglected tropical diseases was an attainable goal.

Moreover, the premier on Tuesday reiterated the commitment to implementing policies that eventually enhance senior citizens’ quality of life, ensuring access to healthcare, social services and active community participation.

The Prime Minister, in a message on International Day of Older People being observed today, pledged to create an inclusive society that valued and supported its elder population.

This year’s theme “Aging with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide,” highlights our critical responsibility to safeguard the rights and well-beings of older individuals, he said.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to our senior citizens and acknowledge their immense and invaluable contributions to our society. Our senior citizens are the custodians of our history, the bearers of wisdom and the anchors of our families,” he added.

He said: Older people are the true guides for our younger generation, providing invaluable wisdom and experiences that can help create a more resilient, tolerant, and compassionate society.”