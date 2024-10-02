Punjab governor advises Imran to join forces with President Zardari

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to set aside his differences and join forces with President Asif Ali Zardari for the betterment of the country.

The governor urged Khan to abandon his rigid stance, suggesting that working under Zardari’s leadership would resolve the ongoing political turmoil.

Speaking at the first convocation of Rawalpindi Women’s University, Haider said, “Imran Khan needs to step out of his stubbornness. My advice is to sit under Zardari’s leadership, and everything will improve.”

He also emphasised the need for patience from PTI, stating that while they are eager for revolution, they should hold off until after the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

“Revolutions don’t happen with ministers, convoys, and official resources,” he remarked, advising PTI to pause their efforts and give the country some respite.

Governor Haider expressed disappointment over PTI’s recent actions, accusing the party of destabilising the country during crucial foreign visits.

He mentioned instances when PTI disrupted important diplomatic events, such as staging protests during the visits of foreign leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“They send the wrong message to the world, discouraging foreign leaders from engaging with Pakistan,” Haider said.

He added that PTI should focus on bringing real change in critical sectors like education and healthcare in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rather than creating instability in the country.

The governor praised President Zardari, stating that he has the ability to unite political factions and steer the country towards progress. “Pakistan has been blessed with a man like Asif Zardari, who can bring things together. Most political parties trust him, and they are willing to follow his leadership,” Haider remarked.

He also touched upon the ongoing efforts by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to restore elements of the Charter of Democracy and amend constitutional changes made during previous regimes. “Zardari is committed to including the missing elements from the Charter of Democracy that were left out during the 18th Amendment,” Haider said.

Governor Haider advocated for new constitutional amendments, insisting that they must be achieved through consensus. He announced that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is actively engaging with lawyers across the country to build support for judicial reforms, with upcoming addresses planned for major bar associations.

Haider also pointed out the challenges within the education system, highlighting corruption and merit violations in universities. “If I succeed in fixing these issues as Chancellor, it will be a major achievement,” he said.

In conclusion, Haider underlined the importance of economic stability, acknowledging the country’s reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support. “We have to go to the IMF for small amounts of dollars. The youth has a critical role to play in driving the country’s future progress,” he stated, expressing confidence in the younger generation’s ability to contribute to Pakistan’s development.