No in-camera briefing scheduled today, clarifies NA secretary

The National Assembly secretary on Tuesday denied the media reports claiming that a meeting of parliamentary leaders was convened to brief the parliamentary leaders on the security-related matters.

The statement came after it was reported that Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir, along with intelligence chiefs, will brief parliamentary leaders regarding national security matters in an important meeting at the Parliament House on October 2 (today).

The sources had also claimed that the crucial meeting of the parliamentary leaders of the National Assembly and Senate was summoned by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday.

“In the meeting, a briefing will be given on the security situation of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the NA spokesperson was quoted as saying. It was also stated that the meeting will be held in-camera.

However, in a statement, the NA secretary said no final decision has been taken to summon the meeting of parliamentary leaders in the Senate and the lower house of parliament.

The NA secretary said an official notification will be issued as soon as any decision is made regarding the meeting.

“No notice has been issued regarding the meeting,” the NA official clarified.

The reports of the meeting came amid concerns expressed over the security situation in both Balochistan and KP by senior parliamentarians including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others in parliament.