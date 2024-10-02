Punjab boards announce inter part-I results

The Punjab education boards on Tuesday announced the annual examination results for Intermediate Part 1. All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, have released results on their respective websites.

Students can find out their intermediate results by visiting the websites of education boards.

According to the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), 162,000 candidates appeared for the exams, out of which 84,785 students passed, with a success rate of 52%.

Meanwhile, the Gujranwala BISE announced a participation of 131,397 students in the Inter Part I exams. Of these, 68,071 candidates passed, achieving a success rate of 51%, according to Chairman Naveed Haider Shirazi. However, a total of 63,326 students were declared fail.

Similarly, the Sahiwal board also released its results, where 39,855 students took the exams. Out of these, 20,323 passed, with the overall success rate standing at 51%, as confirmed by the board’s chairman.

According to the Faisalabad BISE, 98,834 candidates sat the Intermediate Part 1 exams, out of which 63,806 students were declared pass. The success rate was 64.56%.

The chairperson of the Multan board, Maryam Khan, announced the intermediate Part-I annual examination results, according to which 68,674 students sat the exam. She announced that 37,814 candidates passed the exam, with the success ratio being 55%. In case the given websites are down due to an overflow of traffic, students may check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message.