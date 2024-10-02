Massive arms and liquor haul seized in Balochistan

Pakistan Coast Guards, acting on intelligence reports, conducted an operation in Musa Goth area of Balochistan’s Gwdar district.

During the search operation, they seized 226 Glock pistols with magazines, 34 Beretta pistols, 145 30-bore pistols, and 140 extra magazines, according to Express News.

The weapons were taken into custody, and further legal proceedings have been initiated. It is suspected that this arsenal was intended for use in terrorist activities. Additionally, Pakistan Coast Guards recovered 959 bottles of foreign liquor and 2,203 cans of beer from the Gadani area. In another operation in Gwadar, 332 kilograms of hashish was seized.

Moreover, in Winder and Othal, 44.5 kilograms of heroin hidden in a suspicious house and bushes was discovered, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Legal action has been taken against them. According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Coast Guards, the estimated value of the seized liquor and heroin in the international market is approximately 60 million rupees.

Earlier, the Pakistan Coast Guards carried out major anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, recovering drugs valued at $34.241 million. In previous operations, the coast guards had similarly seized a significant quantity of narcotics in the Pasni and Uthal areas. During one of these past actions in Pasni, they confiscated 187 bags of drugs, weighing over 2,000 kilograms, with an estimated international market value of $34.241 million.