FBISE, LUMS launch Pakistan’s first-ever Mathematics Olympiad

In an exciting development for students passionate about mathematics, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have announced the launch of Pakistan’s first-ever national-level “Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad”.

According to the FBISE, the competition, to be held in mid of December, is set to be a landmark event aimed at encouraging mathematical excellence among high school students across the country.

The PMO is open to all students enrolled in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or O Level, and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or A Level, as well as equivalent qualifications from all educational streams across the country.

This Olympiad will provide participants with a platform to showcase their mathematical skills.

With prestigious prizes up for grabs, including cash rewards, medals, laptops and scholarships for admission in top universities in Pakistan, the event promises to attract the best young mathematical minds from across Pakistan.

These incentives aim to encourage students to pursue excellence in mathematics and inspire a generation of problem solvers and critical thinkers.

The registration fee for the competition is set at PKR 1000 per candidate, and interested students can register and access the syllabus, model question papers, and further details visit on the official FBISE website:www.fbise.edu.pk/pmo.php.

As part of this collaboration, LUMS has developed a comprehensive syllabus tailored specifically for the PMO.

To aid in better preparation and understanding of the contest paper, a model question paper has also been crafted, offering students valuable insights into the format and level of difficulty of the competition.

This inclusive approach ensures that students from diverse educational backgrounds have the opportunity to participate and showcase their mathematical talents on a national platform.