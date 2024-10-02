Ex-Sindh governor Ibad announces formation of new political party

Former governor of Sindh, Dr Ishratul Ibad Khan, has announced his decision to launch a new political party, a move expected to shake up the political landscape in the urban areas of Sindh.

Speaking to the media, Ibad confirmed that the infrastructure of the new party is nearing completion, and the party is likely to begin operations under a new name in the coming months. “Our slogan is ‘My identity is Pakistan,’ and we have already organised events in Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Balochistan on August 14 and September 6, which were well-received by the public,” he said.

Ibad further disclosed that he is in contact with several key political figures across Pakistan who have agreed to work with him. “There is a political vacuum in Karachi and other parts of the country, and no one is ready to work for the welfare of the people. We aim to fill that gap,” he added.

The former governor emphasised that the party is focused on creating a solid organisational structure, particularly in Karachi and other major cities, including Hyderabad, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad, and Multan. “We are working with senior advisors to develop a strategy, and the leadership will eventually be handed over to young people,” he said.

Ibad also addressed rumours about the party’s manifesto, stating that it is in the process of being finalised. “Our top priority will be to counter those spreading hatred between the army and the people. We stand as a united front against such anti-state elements,” he stated, affirming the party’s commitment to defending Pakistan and its institutions.

While the party’s name and flag have yet to be finalised, Ibad promised a “big surprise” when the official announcement is made. He also mentioned that he plans to return to Pakistan after completing the organisational framework by October or November this year.

Reflecting on the current political and economic crises, Ibad said, “Pakistan is facing multiple challenges, including economic instability, inflation, and unemployment. Some elements are deliberately spreading negativity among the youth about the country’s future. Our aim is to restore hope and confidence in Pakistan’s potential.”

Ibad’s slogan, “My identity is Pakistan,” aims to inspire patriotism and counter anti-state sentiments.