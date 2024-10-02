PPP reviews arrangements for public gathering on Karsaz tragedy anniversary

An important meeting of the People’s Party was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Faryal Talpur, the Central President of the PPP Ladies Wing and an MPA. During the meeting, preparations for the grand public jalsa in Hyderabad, commemorating the anniversary of the tragedy, were reviewed.

During the meeting, the provincial leadership of the People’s Party, including provincial ministers, elected assembly members from the Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, senators, and district officials, were in attendance. Among them were PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Provincial General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, PPP Information Secretary Aajiz Dhamrah, and others.

In the meeting, arrangements were reviewed to ensure full public participation in the grand public jalsa organized on the anniversary of the Karsaz incident on October 18.

In the meeting, People’s Party leader Faryal Talpur directed that every effort be made to ensure that people do not face any obstacles or difficulties in reaching the public meeting. The participants of the meeting reiterated their commitment to ensuring full public participation in the Hyderabad jalsa.

Speaking at the meeting, People’s Party leader Faryal Talpur stated that under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, millions of people will gather on October 18 to pay their respects to the martyrs of Karsaz. She added that the sea of people in Hyderabad on October 18 will send a powerful message that we have not forgotten our martyrs.

She said that on October 18, the public will send a message that the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy remains alive. The rally in Hyderabad will prove that the jiyalas are determined to complete the mission of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Bibi.

Faryal Talpur further stated that the rally on October 18 will demonstrate that the people stand with the People’s Party in its struggle for tolerance, equality, democracy, and development in the country.