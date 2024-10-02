Sindh introduces online driving licence service

The Sindh government has introduced online driving licence services for citizens, aiming to facilitate them. Citizens can now easily obtain learning and international driving licences through online service, with non-commercial licence renewal services to follow soon. People willing to get the learning licence can get it after logging into the website and after 42 days, they can apply for a permanent licence from any of the branch. Addressing the ceremony, provincial Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar congratulated IG Sindh and DIG Driving Licence for introducing online services. He said that modern policing is essential, and the Sindh Police’s image will improve further. Earlier, the Sindh government announced that all 11 driving licence branches in province have started the service of issuing international driving licences. This service is also now available online to natives of Sindh who possess a valid licence. The issuance of international permits started on September 14 from six licence branches in Karachi and the branches in the divisional cities of Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and Larkana.