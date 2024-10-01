Lívia explores how ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 blends iconic styles with modern trends

With the third season of ‘And Just Like That’ production underway in New York City, fashion enthusiasts are already buzzing about the iconic styles captured on set.

International influencer and Miss Europe Continental contestant Lívia Gueissaz leads the fashion analysis, bringing her extensive knowledge of luxury and sustainability to the beloved spin-off of Sex and the City.

The series, known for its groundbreaking fashion, continues evolving, with costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago again curating wardrobes. Season three promises to keep the legacy alive, where fashion is not just a visual treat but an essential character. From Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw to Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, the streets of New York have become runways.

Miranda Hobbes shows a softer, more reflective side in a lavender and yellow pastel gradient coat, contrasting with her typically assertive style. “The gradient adds depth and reflects Miranda’s growth as a character,” observes Lívia. “The vibrant orange accessories keep the look fun and modern, showing that she is balancing her personal and professional reinvention.”

Charlotte York embraces a youthful touch with a red gingham blouse and high-waisted trousers. “Charlotte’s character is defined by elegance, but this look brings a sense of freshness and vibrancy,” says Lívia. “The red ribbon and white sneakers make this a perfect casual NYC look, yet still refined… very Jacqueline Onassis.”

Carrie embraces her iconic style with pastels-a mint blouse and a voluminous pink skirt, finished with a sparkling Gucci bag. “Carrie’s style has always been a mix of romance and boldness. The soft tones combined with a standout accessory are her signature blend of luxury and fantasy,” explains Lívia. “It’s pure Carrie-effortless but high fashion.”

Carrie is seen wearing a printed robe over a blue set, walking hand in hand with Aidan Shaw in a more laid-back look. “This layered look captures Carrie’s boho-chic side while staying true to her eclectic New York fashion spirit,” comments Lívia. “The mix of comfort and style makes Carrie’s everyday looks so iconic.”

Lisa Todd Wexley brings boldness to the screen with a vibrant fuchsia coat, yellow gloves, and a matching bag. “This is the epitome of power dressing,” says Lívia. “The contrast between the fuchsia and yellow is striking. Lisa’s fashion is about luxury with personality-she’s confident and unafraid to make a statement.”

Seema Patel goes bold with a complete leopard print look, making a statement in style and personality. “Leopard print is always a risk, but Seema wears it with sophistication,” says Lívia. “The cohesive pattern creates a fierce and confident look, fitting her fearless and bold character.”

Another look for Carrie is a black-and-white checkered dress with sheer sleeves. “This structured dress is the perfect blend of playful and elegant,” Lívia notes. “The checkered pattern adds a graphic element, while the sheer sleeves bring a touch of modern elegance. It’s a highlight that feels both fresh and nostalgic.”

“What’s amazing about And Just Like That is how the characters evolve, but style remains a central part of their identities,” shares Lívia. “From bold color blocking to vintage elements, each look is more than just fashion-it tells a story. The show brings sustainability by reusing iconic pieces from previous seasons while introducing new cutting-edge designs that reflect what fashion is today, honoring the past while breaking boundaries.”

Lívia delves into the critical styles on set, offering a detailed analysis of standout outfits. “Fashion has always been the soul of Sex and the City and with And Just Like That, it continues to evolve while paying homage to the classics,” shares Lívia. “Season three is about blending vintage with modern, bringing sustainability to the forefront while adding bold touches to already familiar silhouettes.”

Fans of Carrie Bradshaw’s style will be thrilled to see the return of her iconic accessories, from her Manolo Blahniks to the beloved Fendi Baguette bag. But there’s also room for bold new choices-Aquazzura shoes and extravagant floral dresses from Simone Rocha bring an exciting evolution to the character.

“Carrie’s romantic floral dress from Simone Rocha, paired with black lingerie, is a standout moment for me. It’s a daring mix of classic and provocative, a style that perfectly captures Carrie’s essence,” says Lívia.

One of Lívia’s highlights is using vintage fashion combined with sustainability. Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago revealed that Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe would reuse pieces from her past along with new acquisitions. “In a world where sustainability is becoming increasingly important, it’s refreshing to see characters embracing vintage pieces and making them modern,” observes Lívia. The return of Carrie’s famous Vivienne Westwood wedding dress from the second season was nostalgic.