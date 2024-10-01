Borders are made by politicians: Diljit Dosanjh

Apart from seeing their favourite singer live, Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh made it even more special for one of his fans from Pakistan, as he gave her a special gift during the Manchester show of his ongoing Dil-luminati tour.

The European leg of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati tour had its stop at Manchester over the weekend and the Punjabi superstar won millions of hearts when a video from his show made rounds on social media.

The viral clip sees a heartwarming encounter between the ‘Chamkila’ star and his Pakistani fan, whom he gifted a pair of shoes with his autograph on the stage.

After learning that the lucky girl is from Pakistan, Dosanjh expressed his love for all his Pakistani fans and emphasised the power of music that can transcend geographical and political borders.

“Hindustan, Pakistan, sade layi sara ek hi hai (Be it India or Pakistan, it is the same for me),” he said. “Punjabiyan de dilan ich sabde layi pyar ae (There is immense love for all in the hearts of every Punjabi).”

“These borders are made by politicians, but people who know Punjabi, be it from any corner of the world, they are all the same,”

he added.

“So people who have come from my country India and people who have come from Pakistan, I welcome you all,” Dosanjh concluded, igniting loud cheers from the crowd.