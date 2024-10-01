Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal kept their relationship private for a reason

Bollywood lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal revealed the main reason for hiding their relationship for years, before finally taking the plunge this June.

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate civil marriage, on June 23, the same date they started dating several years ago.

Before officially becoming Mr & Mrs Ratansi, the B-Town couple had been in a strong relationship for seven long years.

Speaking about the same, the couple revealed during a recent media interaction, why they chose to keep their relationship private for all these years.

“Nazar (bad eye),” said the ‘Dabangg’ debutante. “I feel it’s always better to keep private things private. You’re already so much in the limelight; everybody knows everything about you. Something that is so dear to you should be kept for yourself.”

“We met, we fell in love, we started going out. For me, I realised very early on that this is permanent,” she shared.

On the other hand, her husband added, “A guy being a guy, I thought it was just because it was new. I knew from day one that she was the one, but I just accepted it much later.”