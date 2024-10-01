Performers mesmerise audience at Karachi culture festival

Dance and theatre performances on the fourth day of the World Culture Festival 2024 kept mesmerising the art enthusiasts.

The serene evening began with the play “Waiting for a Train”, remarkably performed by international artists from Kosovo – Kushtrim B Mehmeti and Mehmeti Preteni – in Auditorium 1.

Later, Mashrika Performing Arts and Media Company from Rwanda graced the stage with the internationally acclaimed musical tragedy Generation 25.

Directed by Hope Azeda and Kamanzi Yannick, the play captivated the audience until the end following a huge applause.

“What if beyond these walls of fear and despair, lie hope, survival and the strength to overcome?

It challenges us to see the hero within ourselves, to recognise that the walls separating us from goodness and virtue are our own making and asks: what is our truth, and how can we rewrite it?” the play’s description said.

Sunday evening’s highlight was an array of dance performances across different genres, including classical, featuring Bhawani Karki from Nepal and the Pakistani duo Sikandar Arif Qureshi and Rayana Chauhan.

At the outset of the “Dance with Peace” programme, South Africa’s Jazzart Dance Theatre enraptured the audience with innovative and powerful choreography.

Finally, the day concluded with three other phenomenal dance performances by Adnan Butt Group from Pakistan, Jihadi Urbansong from Rwanda and students of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The third day of the festival exuded zesty artistic energy, spotlighting Mega Music Concert starring soulful musicians from diverse countries and Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour’s dramedy White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.